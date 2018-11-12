Grieving family REFUSE to blame anyone after fatal Sheffield crash which killed four people 

The grieving relative of a dad and son killed in the Sheffield crash have refused to blame anyone for their death.

Tariq Mirza, 57, lost nephew Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and Adnan's son Usman Adnan Jarral, aged one, when their VW Touran was hit by a Golf being chased by police.

Tariq Mirza, 57, lost nephew Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and Adnan's son Usman Adnan Jarral, aged one,

Adnan's wife Tahreem was seriously injured in the crash which also cost of the life of a 50-year-old and man and left a woman, 22, critically ill.

But today Tariq, a Muslim, refused to blame the three occupants of the VW Golf for the fatal crash who are all in police custody.

He said that in his religion: "We believe what will happen will happen. At the time we were upset but what we believe in within our religion is what is destined to happen will happen.

"We do not blame anybody for what happened. What I believe is [the crash] is more of an excuse for his death.

"He was meant to go on that day, that is our belief, that his time was up. That was his place, that was his time to die.

"As Muslims we believe that was the space and place he was going to die."

Two brothers have now been charged and are due in court today in relation to the fatal crash.

Elliott Bower, aged 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of one of the cars vehicle involved in the collision, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis. F

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Despite not blaming anyone for their deaths, Tariq said he wants the tragic events to be a lesson to the public.

He said: "It is a lesson for other people. People need to be careful and injuries can be avoided."

Vlasta and Miroslav's daughter Nikola Dunova, 22 and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were seriously injured in the crash along with Adnan’s wife, Erica Kroscenova, 32.

They currently remain in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy also arrested in connection with the collision remains in police custody this morning.