Gritter catches fire on Sheffield street

A gritter working on Sheffield’s roads last night caught fire after developing a mechanical fault.

Gritters were sent out to salt the city’s roads and pavements as temperatures dropped below zero yesterday.

A gritter caught fire in Sheffield last night

While one of the machines was gritting Jenkin Road, Wincobank, it developed a fault and caught fire.

Firefighters were called out to deal with the incident.

The extent of the damage is not known.