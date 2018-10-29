Gritter catches fire on Sheffield street

A gritter working on Sheffield’s roads last night caught fire after developing a mechanical fault.
Gritters were sent out to salt the city’s roads and pavements as temperatures dropped below zero yesterday.
While one of the machines was gritting Jenkin Road, Wincobank, it developed a fault and caught fire.
Firefighters were called out to deal with the incident.
The extent of the damage is not known.