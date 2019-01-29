Gritters on standby as snow warnings issued for Sheffield

Gritters in Sheffield are on standby and have carried out an extra treatment of the city’s roads as forecasters warn of snow.

Melissa Wise, Amey’s project director for Streets Ahead, said its fleet took to the streets at 8am this morning and the team were waiting on a final forecast before making a decision on when to grit again.

Sheffield gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley

Gritting routes in Sheffield are split into primary – which include main roads, those near schools and hospitals – and secondary routes, which are minor, side roads.

They cover across the city including to the Derbyshire border to the south, and Rotherham to the north east.

Ms Wise said: “We gritted all of the priority routes at 8am this morning and if it’s going to snow tonight we will grit between 9pm and 10pm.

“However, if it’s not going to snow before 9pm then that treatment will be delayed until the early hours.

“We have got residual salt on the network from the extra treatment this morning in case it does snow.”

The fleet is driven by a team of 34 drivers, with 24 hours-a-day coverage.

Offices in the middle of the Olive Grove depot are the control tower of the city’s gritting operation.

