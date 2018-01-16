Gritters out across Sheffield as more snow forecast

Gritters will be out on the streets of Sheffield around the clock over the next couple of days in a bid to keep Sheffield moving in the snow.

Highways operations manager for Streets Ahead, Lynsey Connelly, said her team had already carried out three full treatments on the city's roads but rain showers were causing additional problems.

She said: "It's not been too bad so far. We've had quite a few rain and snow showers but the problem is the rain washes the grit away.

"The forecast says there will be light snow showers throughout the day and that they will become more prolonged from around 3pm on the higher routes and from around 6pm on the lower ground.

"It's not saying anything too bad yet but that can change so we will be keeping an eye on it."

The snow is also affecting some bus services in parts of Sheffield today.