Gritters out in Sheffield following first snow of the year

Gritters will be out on the streets of Sheffield tonight after the first snow of 2019 fell in the city this morning.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said it would be out treating areas of high ground and known wet spots, with temperatures expected to drop towards freezing.

Sheffield Gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley

The Met Office said it would remain mostly cloudy overnight, with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible towards Thursday morning.

Thursday will see patchy rain or drizzle clearing away southeast during the morning, with cloud perhaps thinning and breaking to give some sunny spells later in the day, forecasters said.