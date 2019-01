Gritters will be out on the streets of Sheffield tonight with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its fleet would be out from 8pm on Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -3°C.

Sheffield gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot. Pictured: Marie Caley

The Met Office said a frost was likely overnight and temperatures were not expected to go above 4°C on Friday.