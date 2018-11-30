Gun, knives and baseball bat seized by police in Rotherham

A gun, three knives and a baseball bat have been seized by police officers in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police officers carried out an operation with registered social landlords in the town, during which 12 rooms were searched.
The occupants of a number of the rooms agree to sign over weapons found by officers and they have now been destroyed.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate tweeted: “More weapons recovered by our frontline neighbourhood officers. Great work guys.”
