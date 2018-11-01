Gunmen hunted after firing at house in Sheffield

A police hunt is underway for three gunman who opened fire at a house in Sheffield in an attempted raid.

They fired at a glass porch at the front of a house in Westfield Crescent, Mosborough, just before 7pm yesterday.

Westfield Crescent



Once inside the property the gunmen were said to have been confronted by the occupant of the house – a man in his 70s – and left empty-handed.

It is believed the crooks fled in a blue Alfa Romeo Mito, which was later found abandoned on Westfield Southway, near to the junction with Moss Way.

Police officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Westfield Crescent area around the time of the offence or who saw the Alfa Romeo before it was dumped.

DI Scott Harrison, leading the investigation said: “I’m aware many people were in the area at the time and request them to come forward if they have any information that may help identify these offenders.



“Fortunately offences like this are rare and luckily the victim was not injured but we need to know who these people are and I’m hoping the community can help.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 755 of October 31.