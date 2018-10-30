Half-term break no walk in the park for Sheffield councillor

Most parents will agree that taking a week off during half-term is anything but relaxing – and that will certainly be the case for one Sheffield councillor.

Coun Ben Curran, councillor for Walkley, and his son James will brave the cold to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on Friday.

Coun Ben Curran, pictured with son James.

James, 10, became the youngest person to walk the 131km Wicklow Way route in Ireland in the summer.

Coun Curran said: “James and I did the Wicklow Way walk in the summer and we loved it. He just likes doing things outdoors and we love spending time together.

“It’s great dad and lad time. We have many common interests like outdoor pursuits, football and Sheffield Wednesday.”

The duo hope to raise £500 for Unicef by completing the 25-mile journey. They also aim to complete the trek in less than 12 hours.

Coun Curran added: “We talked about which charity to do it for and drew up a shortlist. We chose Unicef partly because James is a child and he recognises that compared to a lot of other children he is quite privileged to be able to do this.

“The weather forecast at the minute is dry, with clear skies but windy so we will have our layers and wind breakers on.”

James said he was looking forward to the walk, and added: “Walking is good, I really enjoy it.

“I like a challenge so I told my dad I wanted to do it.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BenJamesYorkshireThreePeaks for more information or to sponsor the duo.