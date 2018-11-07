Halle perform Wagner operas

The Halle Orchestra’s conductor Sir Mark Elder brings all his Wagner expertise to the Sheffield City Hall stage tomorrow (Nov 9) for excerpts from two of the composer’s greatest operas.

The Wagner selections are two contrasting preludes from Lohengrin, followed by a suite from Die Meistersinger, which the Halle describes as “a work of great humour and humanity”.

In the first half, pianist Francesco Piemontesi is the soloist for Beethoven’s majestic ‘Emperor’ concerto.

The evening opens with Weber's enchanting Oberon overture.