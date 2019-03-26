Hand grenades, machetes and guns surrendered to Sheffield police 

Hand grenades, machetes and guns were among a selection of weapons surrendered to police in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted out a picture of about 20 deadly weapons that have been handed in to them today.

The force added that the “firearms were made safe” and “will be destroyed in due course.”

