Happy days for children with special needs in Sheffield

It’s certainly happy days for youngsters across Sheffield as they have been gifted a trip to a nearby farm attraction.

Children from Rowan School have something to celebrate after Happy Days Children’s Charity, a national charity that helps those with a variety of special needs with day trips and holidays, offered them an excursion to Cannon Hall Farm later this month.

Happy Days community fundraiser, Suffia Shah, said: “We were able to support over 23,000 children and their families last year alone, but we couldn’t have done this without the amazing help of our volunteers and fundraisers.

“So we’d love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and support our work.

“Our holidays, day trips, workshops and performances are a lifeline to children across the UK providing them with happiness and hope as well as important social and developmental skills.

“We help families caring for children with life-limiting conditions, disabilities, abused children and young carers and would encourage anyone in the area that would benefit from a respite break to get in touch.”

Happy Days Children’s Charity supports some of the most vulnerable children, their families and carers across the UK.

Since 1992, they have provided short breaks and day trips to almost 200,000 mentally and physically disabled children, those with life limiting conditions, children that have been abused and young carers.

They support hundreds of special needs schools and groups across the UK with vital respite breaks to the seaside, theme parks, zoos, farms and museums.

They also take the magic of music, dance and performance to the groups themselves.

The holidays support stuggling families, caring for vulnerable children, with a vital escape which they otherwise would be unable to afford.

But there’s still so much more that can be done. Every pound raised, minute of time, and gift-in-kind donation will help make a real difference to a child’s life.

For more information about Happy Days Children’s Charity call 01582 651234, email enquiries@happydayscharity.org or visit http://www.happydayscharity.org.