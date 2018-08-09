'Haunted' former railway station in Yorkshire for sale

A Victorian railway station with its original waiting rooms, ticket office and an overgrown platform has gone on the market.

The former Chapeltown Central Station near Sheffield, which closed in 1954, has been converted into a family home but retains many of its original features.

The Victorian station master's house is even reputed to be home to the ghost of a man killed during a World War Two air raid while loading tanks onto a goods train.

It's up for auction next month with a guide price of £250,000.

The station dates from 1877, and now lies in a secluded spot surrounded by woodland where the South Yorkshire Railway's Blackburn Valley Line used to run between Ecclesfield East and Westwood.

The three-bedroom property still has a preserved waiting bench and booking office window - but it needs extensive restoration. There are also six rooms in an adjacent station building.

The line the station served closed to passenger traffic in 1953 and goods trains in 1987, when a new Chapeltown Station was built nearby on the Sheffield to Barnsley line.

While laying new track in 1875, a group of navvies came across the fossilised stump of a giant club moss tree - an extinct species which would have grown in coal forests thousands of years ago and reached heights of up to 100ft. It is now on display in Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

It's not the only old station in Yorkshire to have gone on sale recently - in May, the former Little Weighton Station on the Hull to Barnsley line was advertised. The station master's house still has the old toilets, waiting shelter and platform dating from its Victorian heyday. It closed to passengers in 1955.