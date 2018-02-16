Have you seen missing Sheffield girl?

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a Sheffield teenager who has gone missing.

Andrea Hadova, aged 13, was last seen in Shiregreen at about 3pm on Thursday, February 15.

It is believed that she may have travelled to the Rotherham area, but has not been seen or heard from since.

This follows the disappearance of another Sheffield girl - 13-year-old Nikola Baloghova - on Wednesday.

Police believe she may also have travelled to Rotherham but they have not yet said if the two cases are linked.

Andrea is described as being 5ft 1ins TO 5ft 2ins tall, of a slim build, with long black straight hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a green puffa jacket, blue jeans, a white shirt and a blue and silver tie.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 939 of Thursday 15th February 2018.