Have you seen missing Sheffield man?

Members of the public are being asked to help locate a Sheffield man who has gone missing.

Asif Malik, aged 47, was last seen in the Brincliffe Woods area wearing a dark red top and a body warmer.

His is known to frequent Sheffield city centre and has a tattoo on the left side of his head of a crescent moon and star.

Police have not said how long he has been missing for but have this morning issued an appeal for help in locating him.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Have you seen him? Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 966 27/5/18."