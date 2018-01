Police have issued an urgent appeal for a Sheffield pensioner who has been missing from his home since this morning.

Leslie Corfield, 84, was last seen on Leavygreave Road, Sheffield, at around 10.45am.

He was driving a white Honda Civic, with the registration number FY16 NHN and police believe he may have travelled across the country.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 485 of January 24.