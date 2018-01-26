Have your say on future of Shiregreen

Exciting ideas for community projects to help shape the Shiregreen of the future are being sought from residents.

Sanctuary Housing wants to know what is missing from the area, but also what is wonderful about it, as part of a specialist consultation.

Working alongside arts charity Ignite Imaginations, Sanctuary is looking at what kind of services could potentially improve the area.

Its researchers need to discover how residents find out what is going on locally, whether it be online resources, newsletters, or other sources.

Members of the public can give their views to researchers on Hartley Brook Road and off Bellhouse Road on the mornings of February 6 and 14, and the afternoon of February 8. The first 100 people to contribute will each receive a £2 voucher for a local sandwich shop.

Melanie King, Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, said: “We want to use this back-to-basics approach to get to the heart of what local people want and to use this information to drive forward our neighbourhood planning.

“Our residents are at the core of what we do and we want to make sure that we offer activities and services that will benefit them. I would urge all Shiregreen residents to pay a visit to one of the consultation sessions.”

Dates may be rescheduled if weather is poor. For further details visit Sanctuary’s Housing Facebook and Twitter pages.