Head chef at Derbyshire hotel only UK chef to be nominated for top award

A chef at a Sheffield hotel is celebrating after being the only UK mainland chef to be nominated for a prestigious award.

Adam Harper, head chef at The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow has reached the finals of the Roux Scholarship 2019.

The Roux Scholarship is regarded as the pinnacle accolade in the food industry and is the award all chefs aged under 30 want to win.

It was created by Albert and Michel Roux senior 35 years ago to be a beacon of British talent and inspire more young chefs to raise their game.

Each year exciting new talent has been discovered as chefs reach the semis and finals, with many going on to win Michelin stars.

In total, 800 applicants were eventually reduced to eighteen chefs who competed in the semi finals to win one of six places in the final round.

Adam was one of those who made the semi-final where chefs were asked to create their own dish using hogget, meat from a young sheep. Adam said this meat is ‘a teenager that's full of flavour’.

This was followed by a dessert using ingredients from a mystery box provided on the day of the competition; Adam created an apple and

ginger crumble with a golden syrup custard.

He said: “It was important to do something simple but really well to demonstrate my technical skills and to allow the flavours to shine.”

The final will be held on April 1.