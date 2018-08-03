Head down a cave or bounce in the air for fun activities in and around Sheffield this week

Listen to a band or watch a film in a cave, channel your inner Cinderella or get bouncing - just some of the things to do in and around Sheffield this week.

Tribute band Fleetwood Bac, described as “the world’s first and best Fleetwood Mac tribute band, endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself”, play Peak Cavern in Castleton tonight, Friday August 3.

Magna Mayhem sessions feature playtime on huge bouncy inflatables

Fans include original Fleetwood Mac bassist and biographer Bob Brunning, who has joined the band several times on stage, and Peter Green’s official biographer Martin Celmins.

The band, replicating the classic Rumours LP line-up, play the venue, nicknamed The Devil’s Arse, at 7pm.

To book tickets, go online at www.thegigcartel.com

Peak Cavern is a popular venue at the moment as the Village Screen returns for underground film shows.

There may still be tickets on Wednesday (August 8) for 80s horror/comedy vampire story Lost Boys, following two teenage brothers who move to a small town in north California and discover a peculiar gang of bikers and mysterious deaths. A second showing and one of The Goonies have sold out, though.

Monday (August 6) sees the start of Summer Magna Mayhem, with an indoor inflatable adventure zone at the science discovery centre running for 10 days.

Magna say: “Kids can bounce, boing, jump, slide, bop and boogie for a full 75 minutes of high adrenaline fun. Our purpose-built indoor world of adventure is a safe environment for children of all ages to let off steam and be active during the school holidays.”

Events at Matlock Farm Park this weekend include a visit by the 7ft tall Hulkbuster, a famous costume worn by Marvel Comics hero Iron Man, on Saturday (August 4) and a Cinderella show on Sunday.

The Cinderella show features ugly sisters Moody and Rudy, who have to learn to act like graceful princesses. There’s singing along and interactive fun promised.

There are also lunchtime Punch and Judy shows on Sunday and Monday.

Amazing women is the theme of the next Discovery Days at Weston Park Museum, linked to the current Circus! Show of Shows exhibition.

Drop into the museum next Tuesday (August 7), Wednesday or Thursday between noon and 3pm to learn more about the inspiring women of the circus world.

Price is pay as you feel and there will be sessions throughout the school holidays, looking at different aspects of the free entry exhibition.

RiteTrax on the Bole Hills on Saturday (August 4) is a free community event on the Crookes recreation ground.

The aim is to showcase local art, music and independent business.

Stages include live music, DJs, poetry and live art and the event runs from noon to 8pm.

Music acts include Unknown Era, Limit Break, Speed For Lovers, Ask My Bull, A Broken Camarilla and Rosey PM.

The next Peddler Night Market takes place tonight, Friday August 3, and Saturday.

As usual, a selection of street food traders, artists, makers, musicians and DJs features at 92 Burton Road. Street food offerings range from bagels to wurst.

The venue is an old industrial warehouse and courtyard in Neepsend.

Entry is free and the market runs from 5pm to 11pm on Friday and 2pm to 11pm on Saturday.