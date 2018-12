The 18th annual Wassail Walk take place next Thursday (December 27), starting out at 10am from The Old School, Savage Lane, Dore.

The tradition of wassailing - passing on seasonal good wishes - dates back to at least the 14th century.

The walk, organised by Dore Village Society, goes across Blacka Moor, returning to The Old School for mulled wine or punch and warm mince pies.