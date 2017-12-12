Headteacher appointed at new £25million school in Burngreave

A headteacher appointed to a new £25m school in Sheffield has pledged that pupils will achieve the 'very highest standards'.

Kim Walton has been appointed the first principal at Astrea Academy Sheffield, the new school which is being built in Burngreave to help cope with a demand on school places.

Mrs Walton is currently principal of Moor End Academy, in Huddersfield, which has been hailed as outstanding by Ofsted since 2009.

She said she was delighted with her new role which she will start in January.

Mrs Walton said: "It is an incredibly exciting opportunity to be able to develop and grow an educational beacon for the students and families of the Burngreave area.

"I am keen to serve the school and its community by working in close partnership with all stakeholders in cultivating an academy that provides exceptional life chances for the students in my care.

An artist impression of the new school in Burngreave

"I can guarantee commitment and dedication to ensuring our students are happy, successful and achieve the very highest standards."

The new school is one of two schools being constructed in the city to cope with demand for places.

The school, on Andover Street, Burngreave, will incorporate the existing Grade II-listed former Pye Bank School building, which is currently being refurbished and will cater for children from nursery age to 18.

Astrea chief executive Libby Nicholas, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have appointed Kim as our very first head.

"She has an unparalleled track record, leading a school in Huddersfield that has been outstanding since 2009.

"2018 will be very exciting as we gear up for Astrea Academy Sheffield to welcome its first pupils, and Kim will be playing a key role in preparing for the next school year, focusing on bringing to life our commitment of an education that inspires beyond measure.”

Astrea will be holding a parent and community meeting about the new school tonight from 6pm – 7.30pm at Pitsmoor Methodist Church, in Burngreave.