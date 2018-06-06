Headteacher reassures campaigners Sheffield school's academy plans are 'by no means a done deal'

A Sheffield headteacher has reassured campaigners that the possibility of her school converting to an academy is 'by no means a done deal'.

Headteacher at Rowan School, Sacha Schofield, said that an 'initial conversation' about the 'possibility' of the special school becoming an academy was taking place.

It comes after an online campaign against the conversion was launched on Twitter and some parents raised concerns.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I am shocked that the wonderful Rowen School, in Dore, which got a great Ofsted, is thinking of becoming a profit-making academy.

"These special schools should be a wonderful place for out children who need special care."

They added: "It seems as if education that is so good can be sold off, leaving the safety of the local education authority, our children should come first."

The school, on Durvale Court, Dore, teaches primary age children with a range of complex speech, language and communication disorders.

Ms Schofield reassured that all parties will be consulted with before a decision is made over whether the school will convert to an academy..

“We are looking at the option of becoming an academy and will be consulting with parents, members of staff and the teaching union to see if this is the right decision for the school," she said.

“This is by no means a done deal and this is an initial conversation about the possibility of becoming an academy.

"If any members of staff, members of the union or parents have any concerns or questions please do get in touch."

Inspectors from Ofsted recently visited and maintained the school's outstanding rating.

They said the leadership team had maintained an outstanding quality of education’ since the last inspection.