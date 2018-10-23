Brave Sheffield mum’s headshave in memory of teenager who lost battle with cancer

Devoted Sheffield mum Becki Lax braved the shave on her way to raising almost £3,0000 for the ‘amazing’ hospice which cared for her son before he died of cancer.

Ms Lax said she was hoping to raise at least £1,500 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which cared for her son Carter before his death at the age of 17 in March.

Becki Lax, pictured after her headshave. Picture: Jessica Murray.

But together with a fun day at the Phoenix Pub, she passed her target and drew in almost £3,000 – with more donations yet to come.

Ms Lax, 41, said: “It was fantastic. It went really well.

“I’ve really noticed the difference and have needed my woolly hat in a morning.”

Becki Lax, pictured during her headshave. Picture: Jessica Murray.

Carter, of High Green, was diagnosed with glioblastoma – the most advanced level of brain cancer – in January 2017 after he began feeling unwell and suffered a seizure over Christmas 2016.

Doctors then discovered three tumours on his brain just weeks after he had started his first job – working as a waiter at Staindrop Lodge Hotel, in Chapeltown – after leaving Ecclesfield School.

Ms Lax, 41, said: “Carter was one the most loving, caring and kindest people you could meet. He loved doing things for other people.

Becki Lax, pictured third from the right, with family and friends at the fun day. Picture: Jessica Murray.

“If he knew I’d been at work, he would make me a cup of tea for when I got in or he would run me a bath – that’s just the kind of person he was. He was just lovely.

“He certainly wasn’t your stereotypical teenager.”

Carter, who had two sistwers – Matlida now 10, and Evie, now four – also has a dedicated area in his memory at High Green Primary School, where he was a pupil.

Carter’s Corner includes a ‘kindness tree’, and benches, where children can hand out random acts of kindness to each other.

Ms Lax added: “When I am having a bit of a bad day, I try to put it to good use and that’s what I did with the fun day. I can’t thank everybody enough who came

“The help Bluebell Wood provide is not just during either, it’s after as well. We are still getting counselling from them and they’re amazing.”