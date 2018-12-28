CLIC Sargent vital funds raised by Sheffield youngster

A five year-old boy from Sheffield has been chosen to appear on collection tins for children’s cancer charity Clic Sargent.

Seth Whiston is helping to raise vital funds for the charity, which helped his sister Amber and his family when Amber was diagnosed with a tumour at just eight months old.

Youngster Seth’s photo appears on 12,000 collection tins across 494 Morrisons stores, raising money for the retailer’s charity partner CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading charity for young cancer patients and their families.

When cancer strikes it affects the whole family and Seth’s mum Lara said they were keen to help and raise awareness.

Seth’s sister Amber was diagnosed with the tumour when she was just eight months old. She had chemotherapy and although she is no longer receiving treatment the illness has left her registered blind and she has other difficulties.

“CLIC Sargent’s help has been vital throughout the last eight and a half years of Amber’s illness – everything from a cuddle in those moments we needed one, to financial and emotional support,” said Lara.

“The staff are wonderfully caring and knowledgeable people at a time when you need help the most.

“As a family we try to raise money and to help promote CLIC Sargent so that other parents who find themselves in this situation know that help is there. Seth has grown up with this, visiting Amber while she has been undergoing treatment in Sheffield Children’s Hospital. He’s very aware of CLIC Sargent and how they’ve been part of our lives.

“When he got the chance to have his photo taken for the collection tins he jumped at it – he loves posing and is very excited now he’s seen his picture on the tins in Morrisons.”

The family live in Woodseats, and both children are pupils at Mundella Primary School. Seth is appears on the collection tins alongside six-year-old Jacob Jones, from Flintshire, who has been supported by CLIC Sargent through his treatment for leukaemia.

Joseph Clark-Bland, Charity & Community Specialist at Morrisons, said: “One of the most rewarding parts of my job is meeting people like Seth and Amber, who are the reason why Morrisons colleagues and customers put their hard-earned money in the collection tins. It’s great to be able to bring them to the forefront of people’s minds by having their photos on the tins themselves.”

Morrisons’ partnership with CLIC Sargent has a target of £10m that will transform the support the charity can give to young people facing cancer.

To support the work of CLIC Sargent and donate visit www.clicsargent.org.uk website.