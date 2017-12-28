Column: Help with preventing hip fractures

With an icy cold winter drawing in, the danger of slipping on the ice feels very real to many people.

For many of us, a small slip on the ice might be more embarrassing to us than anything else. However, for the three million people in UK who are suffering from osteoporosis, having a fall on the slippery ice could lead to us having serious injuries, including leading to some having hip fractures.

New research carried out at the University of Sheffield has revealed that carrying out screening for osteoporosis could prevent more than a quarter of hip fractures in older women.

The condition of osteoporosis increases the fragility of bones, meaning that those affected by the condition are especially vulnerable to bone breaks and fractures.

In a study carried out of 12,000 older women, a simple questionnaire and a bone mineral density measurement, could be all that’s needed to help identify those at risk of a hip fracture.

The screening strategy, which is nicknamed SCOOP – Screening for Osteoporosis in Older women for the Prevention of fracture – was funded by the Medical Research Council and Arthritis Research UK.

A total of 12,483 women from all over the UK, aged between 70 and 85, participated in the study. Researchers developed a tool called FRAX, which predicts the probability of a hip, spine, upper or lower arm fracture from bone density measurements and a questionnaire.

Among the women screened with the FRAX tool, one in seven were found to be at high risk of hip fracture, who wouldn’t otherwise know.

From there, GPs can identify those at risk and treatments can be recommended, to prevent serious injury in the future. More than 75 percent of the women identified to be at high risk of hip fracture were able to start osteoporosis medications within six months of screening. Within the study participants, there was a 28 percent reduction in hip fractures over the course of five years.

Scientists hope that if the SCOOP strategy was taken up in exactly the same way, in all UK women aged 70-85 years, it could prevent up to 8,000 hip fractures per year in the UK. The research suggests that one hip fracture could be prevented for every 111 women screened, helping to reduce pressures on the NHS. In the UK around 536,000 people suffer fragility fractures each year, including 79,000 hip fractures. SCOOP screening could help identify those at risk, preventing serious injuries and fractures. The study from researchers at the University of Sheffield is the first of its kind, showing that SCOOP and the FRAX fracture tool is effective in assessing the probability of hip fractures. Bone fractures can be extremely painful and debilitating – fatalities after a hip fracture are increasing, with a 20 percent mortality rate one year after the fracture. This new research from scientists at the University of Sheffield could help reduce the number of fractures that occur every year, changing lives.