Gifts for babies at Sheffield neonatal unit

Families who spent the holidays in hospital with their babies have been given presents by a local communications company.

Staff at DuoCall, a Rotherham-based provider of mobiles, phone systems and broadband Internet, packed sacks full of gifts including rattles and bears for babies who are being treated at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, (NICU).

Phil Coley, DuoCall Director, said: “Helping Sheffield Hospitals Charity is an easy decision for us to make. Last year we packed sacks with presents for families in the NICU, meanwhile Jessops provided the necessary support for their babies.

“With last year’s event being so successful, we came back again with a lot more presents.

“Present sacks are a great way to help these families enjoy their time together instead of worrying about the worst scenario any parent can go through.”

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Jessop Wing provides thousands of families with ongoing support through all stages of pregnancy.

With more than 7,000 babies born at Jessops each year, the unit cares for 800 critically ill and premature babies.

The number of tiny patients requiring the unit’s specialist support is increasing and many more children are being transferred to the hospital.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity (SHC) is the official NHS charity that helps patients being treated for almost every condition across all of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals sites.