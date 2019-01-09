More than half of children want parents to use their phones less than give up smoking

The UK’s largest online platform for childcarers, parents and tutors has surveyed more than 2,000 parents on what New Year’s resolution their kids want them to make.

The results show that more than half of children want their parents to use their phones less in 2019, compared to just a quarter that want them to quit smoking. According to the results, parents spend on average three hours a day on their phones, with Facebook the most popular platform.

Due to the survey results, Childcare.co.uk asked the parents surveyed to anonymously submit their Screen Time usage and discovered that the respondents were on their phones for three hours a day on average.

More than half (53%) spend most of their phone time on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, and a fifth (22%) spend their time on games, such as Candy Crush and Words With Friends.

To see the full survey results, visit here: https://www.childcare.co.uk/blog/resolutions

Nearly two thirds (58%) of the children were girls and less than half (42%) boys, all were between the ages of 5 and 12.

Childcare.co.uk is a platform that allows parents to search for and connect with babysitters, childminders, nannies, nurseries and private tutors and allows childcare providers to advertise their services. The site has more than 1.5 million users nationwide and is the largest online community for parents in the UK, having launched in 2009.

Richard Conway, founder of Childcare.co.uk said: “Making New Year’s resolutions is something most of us do every year, so we thought it would be interesting to see what kids think their parents New Year’s resolution should be.

“Some of the answers were resolutions that benefit the children which can be expected, but some highlight a wider issue in our society. We live in a digital age and children are used to technology being a regular fixture in our lives, however the survey results indicate that children are very aware of how much time we spend on our phones, so maybe we should make a conscious effort to be aware of it as well and take action.”