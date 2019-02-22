Professor Copeland takes the helm at Sheffield’s AWRC

Professor Rob Copeland has a clear vision for the future of Sheffield’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre.

“Increasingly, healthcare in the twenty-first century is not just about treating illness and disease, it is about supporting people into better health, wellbeing and wellness,” the professor says.

“The AWRC is in prime position to shape research, innovation and practice so that future generations are sufficiently active to benefit their health, wellbeing and economic outcomes."

Professor Copeland – a chartered sport and exercise psychologist and professor of physical activity and health at Sheffield Hallam University – was recently appointed the new director of the world-leading Sheffield Hallam University centre. He has been tasked with driving forward its mission to improve the health of the nation. He will take the helm at what is set to become the most advanced research and development centre for health and physical activity in the world. Professor Copeland was chosen as the best candidate for the role from a choice of eight international candidates interviewed for the position.

"This is a really exciting time for the university and for Sheffield as we push forward with our plans to revolutionise healthcare on a regional, national and international scale," he says.

"I am thrilled to be appointed the new director of Sheffield Hallam's Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and through my work with the NCSEM, I am already aware of the fantastic work that's being done by the university's talented scientists, engineers, designers and healthcare practitioners who regularly collaborate to create innovative solutions to tackle real-world problems.

“Inactivity leading to long-term chronic illness is a global challenge. New, technological advances make it so easy for us to lead sedentary lifestyles but they also have huge potential to help people self-manage and adopt and maintain healthful behaviours. “

As director for the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine in Sheffield - a London 2012 Olympic Games legacy programme that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation through sport, exercise and physical activity - Professor Copeland is well placed to tackle the key healthcare issues of today.

In Sheffield, the NCSEM has been the catalyst for a systems approach to increasing physical activity under the banner Move More, which aims to transform Sheffield into the most active city in the UK by 2020 by making it easier to be active as part of everyday life.

Professor Copeland's specific area of expertise focuses on behaviour change interventions in public health. A member of several national academic advisory boards, and a regular reviewer for international peer review journals and research submissions, Professor Copeland has informed national government on the promotion of physical activity and has worked with Public Health England and the Chief Medical Officer in preparation for the forthcoming update on national physical activity guidelines in the UK.

Under his leadership, the AWRC will seek to find solutions to key issues affecting the nation such as; physical inactivity, rising obesity, drug and alcohol misuse as well as developing preventative measures against life-limiting diseases and illnesses. Situated at the heart of the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, the AWRC will focus on taking services and products from concept to market - acting as a hothouse of innovation, for those who make apps, activity loggers, health and sports equipment, and clinical devices.