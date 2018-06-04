Sheffield abseil funds vital research into rare conditions

A group of brave Sheffield folk recently abseiled down Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Together the group of 23 raised a total of £6,837 – enough to fund over a month’s worth of research into devastating muscle wasting conditions.

Most of the participants had a friend or family member with muscular dystrophy.

Mum Alex Ashurst had travelled from Leeds to take part, saying: “Euan is my 9-year-old middle son who despite having Duchenne muscular dystrophy has an incredible zest for life. Euan would love to abseil but due to how weak his muscles are he can’t, so I’m doing it for him.” Donations are still welcome text ‘SHEF55’ and an amount to 70070.

A group of brave Sheffield folk recently abseiled down Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Together the group of 23 raised a total of £6,837 – enough to fund over a month’s worth of research into devastating muscle wasting conditions.

Most of the participants had a friend or family member with muscular dystrophy.

Mum Alex Ashurst had travelled from Leeds to take part, saying: “Euan is my 9-year-old middle son who despite having Duchenne muscular dystrophy has an incredible zest for life. Euan would love to abseil but due to how weak his muscles are he can’t, so I’m doing it for him.” Donations are still welcome text ‘SHEF55’ and an amount to 70070.