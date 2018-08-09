Sheffield chemotherapy nurse who is battling cancer is nominated for top award

Achemotherapy nurse who is battling cancer herself has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Jayne Gosling, a chemotherapy nurse at Royal Hallamshire Hospital, has reached the final round of a competition to recognise outstanding nurses, organised by Hays Healthcare, the leading recruiting experts.

Modest Jayne, who has been working as a nurse for over 20 years, said was pleased to be nominated, but insisted that she was just doing her job.

She said: “I am treating cancer patients whilst undergoing treatment myself on a three-weekly basis. I feel I am just doing my job though.

“I see amazing patients all day on our ward, from teenagers through to the elderly coming in to be diagnosed and looked after throughout their treatment plan. There is fantastic team work on display here all the time.

“The patients have so many ups and downs and it’s my job to be there for them throughout the difficult periods, and keep them positive at all times.

“Some patients have to go into isolation as part of their treatment and depend on your support when they’re feeling vulnerable. Patients rely on you, and come to you for stability and honesty. I am here to support them however I can.”

Jayne was nominated for the accolade by her colleague Michele Furness, a Clinical Advisor at Hallamshire Hospital.

Michelle praised Jayne for her hard work and caring nature, and said she was in inspiration.

“Jayne is a chemotherapy nurse who manages to treat and care for patients in a very busy day ward delivering chemotherapies, whilst herself battling through cancer and undergoing treatment on a three-weekly basis.

“Jayne has amazing strength and has dedicated her nursing career spanning over 25 years to oncology. Jayne is inspirational, amazingly strong and remains the most caring, considerate, and dedicated nurse.”

Nurses from across the UK have been nominated by their colleagues, friends and family for the award, and the winner will be selected by public vote, which is live on the Hays website throughout August.

The winning nurse will win £1,000 which will be donated by Hays to their charity of their choice, while the runners up will receive a £500 donation each.

If Jayne wins, she said she will donate the funds to The Sick Children’s Trust, who provide accommodation and emotional and practical support to families with sick children in hospitals across the UK.

Speaking about her chosen charity, Jayne added: “On average, two million children in the UK require hospital treatment each year.

“They often have to be transferred to specialist units far from home and life for their families is suddenly thrown into turmoil.

“The Sick Children’s Trust provides help to families 365 days of the year. Whilst staying at a ‘Home from Home’ is free of charge, they rely entirely on voluntary income to meet the cost.”

Simon Hudson, Director at Hays Healthcare, said: “The Nurse of the Year awards recognise amazing nurses like Jayne who go above and beyond to offer unconditional care and attention to their patients.

“These dedicated professionals stand with us through the best and worst times of our lives and Hays Healthcare wants to recognise the great work they do.”

You can read more of Jayne’s story and vote online at www.hays.co.uk/nurse-of-the-year .

Voting closes on August 31 and the winner will be announced in September.