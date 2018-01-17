Sheffield health worker launches ‘much needed’ children’s book

A recognised need for literature that explains mental health issues to children in a way they can understand, spurred a Sheffield woman to put pen to paper.

Mental health worker Sarah Eason realised there was a big void in explanatory children’s books when she herself was faced with a real life dilemma..

She said: “The book was written after a friend of mine needed to explain psychosis to their seven-year old.

“I couldn’t find anything when searching in my local library at the time, last Easter, so decided to have a go myself at writing a children’s book.”

She continued: “I attend a creative writing group at Frecheville library, which gave me the confidence to write.

“I can’t draw for toffee, but a work colleague of mine stepped in and illustrated the book beautifully.”

Sarah’s book aims to promote helpful discussion with children.

It is called Sunshine Hospital, and is based on animal characters.

The story’s central character, a mouse called Marzie, is a mental health nurse, and supports ‘her friends’ who have anxiety, depression, psychosis and memory problems.

Sunshine Hospital is self published, and can be purchased on Amazon.

For every book sold, £1.82 is returned to Sarah, to be donated to Rethink and Mind charities.

Sarah hopes her book will help people who are struggling to explain difficult situations to children.

Shehas worked in mental health services for 18 years, and is based at the city’s Northern General Hospital.