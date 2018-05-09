Sheffield mum of two backing charity appeal after having dream birth

A proud mum of two is backing a major Sheffield Hospitals Charity appeal after having the birth she always wanted, following a difficult labour with her first child.

Just seven weeks ago Catherine Lupton, aged 29, from Parson Cross gave birth to her second baby, Sophie in the birth pool at the city’s Jessop Wing.

Catherine now wants to raise awareness of the Birthing Pool Appeal, which aims to raise £300,000 to fund the development of three new cutting edge birthing pool suites, helping to give other mums-to-be the chance of experiencing the benefits of water during labour.

She said: “My first birth with Ollie (aged 3) was a very difficult one as I had very high blood pressure, which led to all sorts of complications during labour. When I fell pregnant with Sophie, I knew a water birth was what I wanted.

“I’m a very determined person, so I stuck to my original birth plan and gave birth in the pool. As I expected, the birth was much easier - I was happier, relaxed and stress free. The warm water managed the pain so much that I only needed the occasional dose of gas and air.

“When Sophie was born, Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran was played by request, which was amazing.

“I totally recommend having a water birth as it’s calm and relaxing for both mum and baby. It was honestly the best labour for me as my blood pressure always increases when I go into hospital. The water kept me relaxed and I was able to deliver my little girl on my own with no help. I also physically recovered a lot quicker, being able to walk around and have a shower.

“I would have been very disappointed if there wasn’t a pool available as it was what I always wanted. More birthing pools will definitely give women more options for their labours.”

Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s Birthing Pool Appeal was launched in response to a growing number of mums-to-be who are choosing water as their primary pain relief when giving birth.

The three refurbished rooms will be made complete with fully accessible ergonomic pools, sympathetic décor and dimmable LED lighting to help give parents the most relaxing experience possible.

To donate or fundraise for the Jessop Wing Appeal, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/jessopsappeal or Text ‘Jessops1’ to 70660 to donate £3.