Sheffield professor wins national charity award for clinical work

A Professor from Sheffield has won the Clinical Supporter of the Year award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards, recognising his work recruiting stem cell transplant recipients to a long-term research project.

Professor Ajay Vora picked up his award at the ceremony, held at the Terrace Pavilion in the House of Commons. Guests enjoyed afternoon tea at the event, which was hosted by One Show presenter Joe Crowley and sponsored by Colleen Fletcher, MP.

The ANSAs are held annually to celebrate, recognise and thank the outstanding supporters who keep the pioneering blood cancer charity moving forward. The Clinical Supporter of the Year award is presented to those who help drive breakthroughs within Anthony Nolan’s vital research programs.

Anthony Nolan matches blood cancer patients in need of a stem-cell transplant with donors on their register. As well as using its register to match potential stem cell donors to blood cancer patients in desperate need of a stem cell transplant, Anthony Nolan also carries out vital research to make stem cell transplants more successful too.

Prof. Vora, a consultant paediatric haematologist, has been recruiting patients to the Patient/Donor project and providing clinical outcome data for nearly 20 years. The project analyses the genetic factors that impact the success of stem cell transplants.

Through his dedication to supporting the project he has recruited nearly every eligible patient at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, directly contributing to the success of the project.

Professor Vora said he was ‘surprised and pleased’ to win the award. ‘Research is something I am passionate about because without the research it is impossible to improve the outcome for patients. I have always felt that Anthony Nolan’s work is very important and I have heard how my minor contribution has led to a breakthrough in research so I’m hoping that that will lead to improvements in patients who need a transplant.

“It’s been a highlight seeing the cutting edge research Anthony Nolan is undertaking to help people who need stem cell transplants,” said Prof Vora.

Henny Braund said: “We were incredibly proud to celebrate Professor Vora with other winners and nominees at this year’s Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards. Between them they have raised vital funds, been the driving force behind research projects, recruited the lifesavers of the future, shared stories to generate awareness, campaigned for change in Parliament and volunteered countless hours to make it all happen.

“Professor Vora has helped us undertake breakthrough research, which has resulted in us being able to continue giving more patients a second chance of life.”

The awards ceremony was held on 28th November in the House of Commons. For more information Click here