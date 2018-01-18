Sheffield smokers asked to take part in study

Sheffield Hallam University researchers are asking local people who are giving up smoking this new year to consider taking part in their new study.

The ethically-approved study, funded by Heart Research UK, will explore the effects of e-cigarettes on the arteries and small veins in people making a stop-smoking attempt.

All participants who wish to take part will be randomly allocated to one of the three study groups.

In one group, participants will receive free nicotine-rich e-cigarettes and refills for three months, and will also be given advice on how to successfully stop smoking.

In another group, participants will receive similar advice as well as complimentary, nicotine-free e-cigarettes and refills for a three month period of the study.

Finally, one group of people will be referred to the NHS stop smoking services and will be reimbursed by the research team for their stop smoking prescription expenses.

Participation in the study will be free and assessments will take place in Collegiate Hall in Collegiate Crescent Campus of Sheffield Hallam University. There will be parking facilities provided on-site.

Smoking is the leading, preventable death-cause worldwide, being responsible for almost 100,000 deaths in the UK every year.

It is important to encourage substitution of cigarettes with nicotine-based products with fewer chemicals.

However, e-cigarettes are not without risks and the purpose of this study is to explore the effects that e-cigarettes and Nicotine Replacement Therapy have on people.

For more information, contact Dr. Gareth Jones by calling 01142254312. You can also visit www.ecig2017.wordpress.com.