These are the Sheffield NHS walk-in centre opening hours during the Christmas period

With Christmas right around the corner, Sheffield City NHS Walk-in Centre has released its Christmas opening hours over the festive period, giving people options if they unfortunately require medical advice and care over the festive period.

Christmas is an extremely busy time for hospitals’ emergency departments (EDs) up and down the country, with visits for coughs and colds, minor burns, bad indigestion, and even children with objects stuck up their noses! All of which could be seen at Sheffield City NHS Walk-in Centre, leaving the EDs free to deal with critical emergencies.

Where to go if you're ill over Christmas

Operated by OneMedicalGroup and located on Broad Lane, the Centre is open from 8am – 10pm, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Carly Woodward, Office Manager said; “We hope that the people of Sheffield have a wonderful Christmas and New Year and have no need to visit the Sheffield City NHS Walk-in Centre. However, we want to make sure the public know that the Centre is open to provide urgent care for all general illness and minor injuries, promptly and conveniently, and leaving ED departments for people with life-threatening illness.”

The Sheffield City NHS Walk-in Centre can treat most urgent minor illnesses and injuries. No appointment is needed, simply arrive at the Centre and register at the reception desk.

For further information about Sheffield City NHS Walk-in Centre and live waiting times please visit http://www.onemedicalgroup.co.uk/sheffield-city-nhs-walk-in