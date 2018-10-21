Two men stabbed in altercation on Sheffield estate

An investigation is underway, after two men were stabbed during an altercation on a Sheffield estate.

Police were called to Stannington Road, Stannington, near to the high rise flats off Deer Park Close, at 11.03pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed two men had been stabbed in an altercation, and were both taken to Northern General Hospital for treatment.

“One of the men suffered serious injuries in the incident, and the other suffered minor injuries,” he said.

An eye witness described seeing a large police presence in the area, and what appeared to be blood on the pavement.

Enquiries into the incident will continue today, and anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1071 of Saturday, October 20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.