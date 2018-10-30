Heartbroken Sheffield family devastated after theft of puppy 

A family from Sheffield have been left heartbroken after their beloved family pet was taken from outside their home last night.

Max, a five-month old Pug, was stolen from Sheffield Road, near to Aldi in Killamarsh, at around 7pm last night after he escaped onto the main road and was picked up by someone in a car

The family are heartbroken that Max has been taken

It had taken just seconds for the family to realise Max was missing, but it was already too late as the car which took the puppy had sped away.

However, a van driver had witnessed the scene, pulling in to alert Max’s devastated owners to what had happened.

Unfortunately, due to the time of the incident, it was dark outside so the witness did not see whether it was a man or woman who took Max, but believes it may have been a larger family car.

The family believe the theft will have been captured on bus stop CCTV near to their home, and have been in touch with the council for help to try and find the car’s registration.

Max’s owner Cody Minshall, age 18, lives with her mum, step-dad and two younger brothers, and says the incident has affected the whole family, leaving them distraught.

She said: “We’re all heartbroken, he is like a little boy to us. We’ve not gone to work. We can’t carry on like everything is OK, and cannot carry on with our day to day lives until he is found. We’re just devastated.”

And, despite posting their appeal on Facebook, which has been shared over 800 times, no one has been in touch.

The family have also been in touch with vets in the surrounding area, as Max is micro-chipped, but nobody has seen the puppy.

Cody added: “He’ll be so upset, he follows us around everywhere and is so emotionally attached. He gets lonely even when we go upstairs and can’t bare to not be by our side.

“We just want them to bring him back.”

Cody says the family have now made posters to distribute around Killamarsh in hopes someone may have information as to Max’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information to Max’s whereabouts should call South Yorkshire police on 101.