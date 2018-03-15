Heartbroken Sheffield family set up fund in memory of Molly

Molly was a typical child, cheeky and mischievous.

From an early age it was clear what a caring person she was - and she enjoyed spending time with her family and many close friends throughout her life.

Molly as a child.

Drama was a great love of hers which she continued with throughout her education.

She attended Ridgeway Primary School and Eckington High School and was always the star of the school plays.

In those first few years there was no indication of the problems she would struggle with later in life.

Last May, Molly Hurst took her own life at the age of 22 - leaving her mum Linda, dad David, sister Keren and countless friends and family heartbroken.

Molly on holiday in Iceland.

Through their grief they realised that they needed to take action to ensure more help is available for young people to support their mental health and wellbeing.

Linda said: “Outwardly, Molly appeared to her work colleagues, friends and on social media to be a beautiful, energetic, intelligent, happy and creative young woman.

“However, her inner struggles were concealed from most people.

“Molly was such a sensitive soul that she found emotional issues difficult and could not recognise her own worth.”

The logo chosen for the appeal in Molly's name.

The family - who come from Mosborough - have now set up a fund in memory of Molly in conjunction with local charity South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation.

The Young People’s Health and Wellbeing fund will award grant funding to community organisations and charities supporting young people’s mental health.

“As parents, we feel that due to the lack of timely access to appropriate services and support, there is a need for local and charitable services to be funded to run alongside public sector mental health services,” said Linda.

“When Molly died, she was being looked after by mental health support teams and in hindsight, if we had been allowed to be involved in her care by the teams looking after her, we may have had more idea of the extent of what she was feeling.”

Molly and her family at the Dominion Theatre in London.

The latest figures from the Mental Health Foundation show the number one cause of death in young people aged 20 to 34 in the UK is suicide.

As public sector funding reduces, many people are turning to charities for the support they are struggling to find elsewhere.

And these charities are themselves finding it difficult to cope with the rising demand for their services.

As this trend continues, the Hurst family hopes that the fund will help these organisations so they can maintain their services and ensure that everyone who reaches out gets the best help available.

Linda added: “With everyone’s help we can make a difference, we can ensure the right level of intervention is there for those who are struggling like Molly was.

“If we can prevent anyone else from experiencing a loss like ours, we will have achieved our purpose.”

Molly wither her family.

To donate to the Young People’s Health and Wellbeing Fund in memory of Molly, please visit www.justgiving.com/sycf or go to www.sycf.org.uk to find out more.