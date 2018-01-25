Help needed at Peak District venues

Nature-lovers are being asked to use their spare time to help at historic properties across the Peak District.

The National Trust is looking for people from all walks of life to help across a variety of roles, which include welcoming visitors as a room guide, baking in the tea-room or even monitoring butterflies.

As well as working in beautiful surroundings, volunteering with the conservation charity provides the opportunity to learn new skills, make new friends and take part in behind-the-scenes talks and tours.

Volunteers only need to be willing to give their time and be ready to enjoy a new challenge, they do not need any qualifications or specific experience.

Alison Minshall, Volunteering and Participation Consultant at the Trust said that volunteers’ time is valuable and much appreciated.

She said: ‘As a charity, we rely on volunteers to help us look after the places in our care, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without their support and boundless enthusiasm.

“There’s much more flexibility to volunteering than you might think too, whether it’s a few hours a week as a room guide, once a month in the garden or even once a year at a family muck-in day when you can bring the kids and help in the parkland.

“Whatever time you can give it’s very much appreciated and makes a real difference in preserving our heritage.”

Various volunteering roles are available across different Derbyshire sites.

At Hardwick Hall, on Doe Lea, volunteers are needed to give ideas for new fun family activities, prepare and lead creative workshops, answer visitor questions, sell admission tickets and work with rangers to make wooden items to sell in the gift shop.

At nearby Hardwick Constituency Hub, volunteers are needed to take on a range of roles, including inspecting and assessing the condition of buildings as requested by the National Trust manager.

Details of volunteering opportunities at National Trust places in Derbyshire can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands

At Stainsby Mill, part of the Hardwick Estate which is based on Mill Lane, volunteers are needed to take on the role of mill guides.

Mill guides are asked to give a brief explanation of the history of the mill, and also help with any visitor questions.

Further opportunities are available at Sudbury Hall and Museum Of Childhood, on Main Road, Ashbourne.

People are needed to be food and drink volunteers and also venue hosts. Hosts will be asked to learn all about the hall and share stories with visitors. The role of retail volunteer is also available, which would involve helping people find what they are looking for in the gift shop and taking payments.

The National Trust looks after more than 250,000 hectares of countryside and 775 miles of coastline across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.