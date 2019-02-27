Here are the top six spas to soak up some relaxation in the north 

If you’re in need of some rest and relaxation check out our top spa picks for the region to ensure a perfect pampering experience.

Rudding Park - The spa at the Harrogate-based hotel opened in 2017 and was promptly voted the ‘Best New Spa in the UK by the Good Spa Guide 2017 - It is the only spa in Yorkshire to be awarded Five Bubble Luxury, their highest accolade. Facilities include a Rooftop Spa Garden with a panoramic sauna and outdoor hot tub.

www.ruddingpark.co.uk

The exterior of Ragdale Hall

The Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa – The luxury hotel and spa in the traditional market town of Helmsley is perfect for those wanting to escape it all. The spa boasts an aromatherapy room, salt inhalation chamber, saunarium, monsoon shower, foot spas and rasul experience. In addition you can relax in the outdoor heated swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

www.fevershamarmshotel.com



Truffle Lodge – Located in the picturesque village of Fishlake Truffle Lodge is a haven of peace and tranquillity for those wanting to unwind and truly feel pampered from head to toe. Set in stunning grounds the luxury B&B and spa offers a range of treatments and packages with facilities including an outdoor hot tub, indoor pool, sauna and steam room.

www.trufflelodge.co.uk



Spa 1877 – The Victorian Turkish Baths is the focal point of this Sheffield Spa that offers a sanctuary like no other. Cocooned from the hustle and bustle of the City visitors can truly unwind. The facility also has an ornate Hammam area to relax and enjoy the gentle heat of the marble benches as well as a steam room, sauna, ice cave and plunge pool.

www.spa1877.com



Titanic Spa – Located in Huddersfield Titanic Spa is the UK’s first eco spa and one of the country’s leading destination spas. Facilities include an extensive heat experience area, outdoor hot tub, Egyptian Mud Chamber, gymnasium, 15m salt regulated swimming pool, hydrozone, steam and sauna rooms.

www.titanicspa.com

The Feversham Arms spa



Ragdale Hall – Escape from it all at this idyllic spa that features a Rooftop Infinity Pool and Lounge, Thermal Spa with Candle Pool, indoor/outdoor Waterfall Pool and series of heat and water experience. Visitors will not be disappointed with the stunning array of treatments on offer.

www.ragdalehall.co.uk