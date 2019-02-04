Speed cameras

Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

These are the mobile speed camera locations in Sheffield this week.

They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. A57 Manchester Road, Sheffield

2. Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield

3. Low Road, Oughtibridge

4. Chapeltown Road, Ecclesfield

