Here’s how you can win a free ‘Babymoon’ experience in Sheffield

Sheffield couples with a baby on the way have one last chance to win a ‘Babymoon’ break at a Hilton hotel.

As the nation awaits the arrival of the new royal baby, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is marking this landmark life moment with the launch of its ‘Babymoon’ experience, giving eight expectant couples the royal treatment to relax and recharge before the baby arrives.

Hilton, which celebrates its 100-year anniversary this year, is offering the ‘Babymoon’ experience at eight Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties across the country. This includes a relaxing hotel stay for one night for up to two people, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and 24-hour room service, providing parents-to-be the chance to switch off and enjoy Hilton hospitality at its finest.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted in regal style, receiving a non-alcoholic majestic mocktail to enjoy whilst they check into their room.

Inside the room, they will find royal relaxation passes, providing a complimentary massage fit for a prince and princess, conducted by highly qualified therapists.

To help mums-to-be make the most of their sleep before their special arrival, the ‘Babymoon’ rooms will include extra pillows for additional comfort, whilst 24-hour room service will be available to settle any cravings, at any time.

To be in with the chance of winning Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ ‘Babymoon’ experience on Friday March 29 or Saturday March 30, first time parents-to-be who are due to give birth in the month of April 2019 can apply by sending an email with their full name, location and due date toBabymoon@grayling.com before the end of Monday March 25.

Eight sets of winners will be selected across the country at random, before being assigned their ‘Babymoon’ room at their nearest Hilton Hotels & Resorts property.