Here's what Sheffield cinemagoers can do if they were evacuated in fire alarm scare

A Sheffield cinema was cleared when a fire alarm went off next door - and bosses are keen to make amends.

Some showings at The Light cinema on The Moor were temporarily interrupted after staff rushed into screens and asked customers to leave.

The evacuation - which took place at around 3pm yesterday - was caused by a fire alarm at the Debenhams department store next door. Normal service was resumed soon afterwards.

Replying to a customer on Twitter, a representative for the cinema chain said anyone affected is free to return and reuse their tickets to watch a film undisturbed.

"You can reuse your tickets for any showing of your choosing," they said. "There's no time restrictions and if you'd like to talk to a manager about any further compensation or issues please do so on your next visit."

Those caught up in the incident can also email sheffield@lightcinemas.co.uk for assistance.