Here’s where you can park for free in Sheffield city centre

The council usually offers free parking the afternoon and early evening on the three Saturdays running up to Christmas.

But retailers have asked for the parking to be switched to Sundays this year, saying it will boost their trade and make it less confusing for shoppers.

Ben Brailsford, parking services manager, said in a report: “Normally the council makes some form of free parking in the pay and display spaces it controls, as a gesture of goodwill, intended to encourage visitors and stimulate the retail and visitor economy.

“In previous years, the offer was made on Wednesdays to support the late opening of shops in the city centre. However, shops no longer tend to open late, so continuing with that was not supportive to retail and the offer switched to Saturdays.”

The day has now switched again after consultation with businesses and retailers. They asked for free parking to be moved to Sundays and for it to last all day. They also wanted the free parking to start earlier, from the switch on of the Christmas lights.

The council says it will lose up to £10,000 in parking income but said it was important to boost trade for city centre shops and leisure facilities.

Pay and display car parks within parks are not included.