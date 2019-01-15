Heritage hiking along

Wentworth Follies • Length – 7.5 miles (12.0 km) • Grade - Well defined paths. Some rough ground, rocky footing and stiles. Steady climbs. Parts can be muddy and slippy in wet weather. Some road walking is included • Start – Elsecar Heritage Centre car park. This walk may also be commenced from Wentworth • Grid Reference – SK 386 999 • Maps – OS Explorer 278 • Parking - Elsecar Heritage Centre Car Park, Wentworth • Public transport – The 227 bus (Rotherham – Hoyland) passes through both Elsecar and Wentworth. The 44 route (Rotherham – Chapeltown) passes through Wentworth • Refreshments – pubs and cafes in both Elsecar and Wentworth • Public Toilets – Elsecar Heritage Centre, Wentworth Garden Centre This walk has plenty of variety. From Elsecar, we pass through woodland before reaching the first of a number of follies. We then circumnavigate parts of the Wentworth Woodhouse estate, passing through a landscaped deer park before returning to Elsecar, via woods. Wentworth Park has both Red and Fallow Deer. The deer give birth in June/July. The rut starts in October and the stags can become protective of their herds at both these times.

1. Go towards the Heritage Centre. Then go down the path to the side of the Market Hotel for 125 m before bearing left at a finger post just before passing some derelict buildings on your left.

2. Ignoring some left turns, follow the path as it climbs gently through woodland to a stile (SK 388 997).

3. Take the right hand of two paths as it crosses a field and continues to climb. Cross the stile, then a further three fields (and stiles). The route continues along a ridge before reaching Lee Wood and arriving at the Needle's Eye (SK 396 998). Continue along the path to arrive at a stile at Coley Lane Designed by John Carr (1723-1807), this 14 m (46’) high, pyramidal structure was built during the mid-C18th . It straddles an old coaching road (from Wentworth Woodhouse to Lions Lodge at Brampton Bierlow) and is reputed to have been made in order to win a wager: the 2 nd .Marquess of Rockingham claimed he was able to ‘drive a coach and horses through an eye of a needle.’ Just to the left of the Coley Lane stile is a square stone pillar with a hollowed top. This is an old ‘plague stone.’ Apparently during the time of the great plague (C17th.), this was a place of transaction. Money was left in vinegar in the bowl and goods changed hands.

4. Turn left for 150 m. Then cross the road, and take the marked footpath across two fields, each ending in a stile. Half-way across the third field, turn right over a wooden stile, then up four stone steps into the hamlet of Street. Pass between two rows of cottages, then left onto Street Lane.

5. After 200 m, pass by a large wooden gate and continue along Street Lane, passing fishing ponds on your right. After a further 300 m, pass through a large gap in the wall on your left and follow the path ascending through the wood to reach Hoober Stand.

6. From here, go right and descend along a field boundary to arrive at Street Lane. Turn left to reach the B6090 at Hoober. Continue left along the road for 200 m before bearing right through woodland at a finger post and kissing gate. At the end of the wood (100 m), pass through the kissing gate, cross another field and stile, then immediately right along the edge of the woodland to reach a stile. Cross over and go along the field boundary down to Cortworth Lane.

7. Turn left along the lane. On your right you will pass the Rockingham Mausoleum.

8. Enter Nether Haugh and turn right onto the B6089. After a further 150 m, turn right on to a marked path. After a further 100 m, the path bears right, down a well-marked path. Keep following the path along the edge of a field, then bear left following the field boundary as it descends.

9. After 100 m, turn right through the gap in the bushes and cross the next field. At the bottom of the field, cross the bridge over a stream, climb the stile, then bear right, keeping the stream on your right. After 200 m, when you reach a big track, turn left.

10. Continue until you reach a T-junction, then climb the stile and turn right onto the broad estate road. After passing a cattle grid, you enter deer parkland. On your left is a Doric Temple, built c1745 for the first Marquis.

11. As the road reaches the top of the rise, Wentworth Woodhouse mansion appears Began in 1734, Wentworth Woodhouse is the largest stately home in the UK. Grade one listed, it contains 365 rooms and over a thousand windows. The 185 m (606’) frontage is one of the longest in Europe. The second storey was added in 1782 when the 4th. Earl Fitzwilliam employed John Carr to add a further storey to each wing in order to provide more servants quarters. It hides an older house to the rear. This was built by the 1 st.Marquess between 1725 and 1734. 150 acres of parkland were landscaped by Humphrey Repton (1752-1818). In 1947, most of the house was let to West Riding County Council, on a long lease, shortly before the death of the 8th.Earl Fitzwilliam in a plane crash (1948). The house was used as a Training College for PT teachers – Lady Mabel College - from 1949 until 1979. In 1974 Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council became the lessee and the property was taken over as a student campus for Sheffield Polytechnic College (now Sheffield Hallam University).

12. The path bears right off the estate road and continues to the right of the mansion past the old stables before passing derelict buildings to arrive at the estate entrance.

13. Turn left along the road for 300 m, left at the next junction and, after a further 50 m, right, through a green gate onto a tree lined avenue which leads to the C19th . Wentworth parish church. Continue passing the church on your left. You pass the ruins of an older church on your right. Turn right onto Church Field Lane. After 50 m, go straight across the main road and continue down Barrowfield Lane for 300 m to Earnshaws. Turn right (13) The older partly ruined medieval church is maintained by the Churches Conservation Trust. The newer church was designed by the Gothic Revival architect John Loughborough Pearson (1817-97) between 1875 and 1877 when it was consecrated. The 6th .Earl and Countess Fitzwilliam had the church built in memory of their parents.

14. After 100 m, you pass a metal gate. Continue for a further 300 m, before entering woods via a stile (SK 385 992). Take the left fork and continuing to descend follow the path, through woods, across a field and then through trees to the start point.

This walk was written and produced by Stocksbridge Walkers Are Welcome please visit http://www.stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk for more walks.