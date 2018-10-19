Hollywood star Ray Winstone spotted in this Sheffield pub after filming in Park Hill flats 

Hollywood star Ray Winstone was reportedly spotted around Sheffield at the weekend for a new film he’s starring in.

The London ‘hard man’ is best known for his roles in Scum as well as The Departed, The Sweeney and Jawbone.

Ray Winstone at the Bradford International Film Festival - Credit: Bruce Rollinson

Winstone is now due to appear in the film Sabini alongside Glen Murphy and it seems the 61-year-old is filming in Sheffield.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing the film and TV star filming at Park Hill flats before having a drink in Penny Black.

It’s not the first time the iconic flats have been used for filming.

The latest series of Doctor Who, starring the show’s first ever female Doctor, is currently being aired on the BBC.

And the world famous Tardis touched down in Sheffield in February as filming took place in Park Hill flats.

Fans flocked to the flats to catch a glimpse of Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

Sheffield has featured prominently in the first two episodes, with the famous green police box on Surrey Street referenced in the second.

And Sheffield City Council‏ were thrilled when the 13th Doctor made a new Sonic Screwdriver tool - now a Swiss Army Sonic - out of Sheffield steel.

They tweeted: "We're reyt proud that the fabulous new #DoctorWho handmade her all new sonic Swiss army knife with Sheffield steel. What a superb opening!"

Other Sheffield locations featured in the episode included Tinsley viaduct, Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground and city skyline.