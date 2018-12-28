Home Secretary declares ‘major incident’ over rising migrant numbers in English Channel

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid has described the increasing number of immigrants trying to cross the English Channel as a ‘major incident'.

He revealed two separate groups totalling 12 of people tried to reach the UK on Friday alone, some of whom had to be treated for hypothermia.

After holding talks with Border Force officials and the National Crime Agency, Mr Javid said he would be arranging an urgent call with his French opposite number.

In a statement, the Home Office said it was ‘only a matter of time before people lose their lives’.