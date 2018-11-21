Homeless man denies flouting begging ban in Sheffield city centre

A homeless man has denied flouting a begging ban in Sheffield city centre.

James Rose is prohibited from entering certain streets under the terms of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Jamie Rose, of Charter Row.

The 40-year-old appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with begging, two counts of breaching a CBO and failing to attend for the duration of a class A drugs assessment.

READ MORE: Sheffield girl with rare form of autism ‘failed horrendously’ by education system

Rose, who is living at the Salvation Army building, on Charter Row, in the city centre, denied all four charges.

The court heard how he is accused of entering Fargate, from which he is banned, on October 12.

READ MORE: Sheffield train passengers warned of Christmas rail disruption

He is also accused of begging on Pinstone Street on November 18, in contravention of the banning order, and of failing to attend a drugs assessment the following day.

Rose was bailed to return to Sheffield Magistrates' Court for trial on Thursday, February 14.

READ MORE: Legendary Sheffield protest singer dies at 83

A fifth charge of breaching a dispersal notice was dropped.