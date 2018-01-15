Homes plan for former Sheffield school site expected to be approved

Councillors are expected to provide the final piece of the jigsaw to allow 62 homes to be built on the site of a former school and teacher training centre – despite concerns it will lead to the loss of a sledging slope.

Developer Barratt Homes wants to build on the site of the former Bannerdale Centre, on Bannerdale Road, which was demolished in April 2014.

A report to a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee recommended approval of the plans, which have now been adjusted from 65 homes to 62.

It said access to the development would be from Carterknowle Road and work is currently under way to build a secondary school on the site, which is due to open in September.

The report said: “A number of representatives refer to the school development, arguing that both that application and the current reserved matters application should have been considered by committee at the same time.

“This was not done as planning applications are required to be considered on their individual merits, taken into account the cumulative impact of other committed developments in the area where applicable.

“Local planning authorities are also duty-bound to arrive at decisions in a timely manner.

“Notwithstanding this, the school application did incorporate the outline approval in its submitted documents.”

Carterknowle and Millhouses Community Group raised concerns about the increase in traffic, air pollution and said the “low-quality design” of the properties would not be in line with neighbouring properties.

One resident also voiced concerns that building on the site would lead to the loss of a sledging slope.

But council officers said the site “was not understood to have offered sledging facilities”.

If approved, the homes development would include nine units with two bedrooms, seven units with three bedrooms and 46 units with four bedrooms.

Sheffield City Council also granted permission to build the £25 million secondary school on the Abbeydale Grange side of the site, off Carterknowle Road, in April 2017, to cope with a rise in demand for places.

The plans prompted dozens of objections with many residents concerned about the health and safety risk posed by the land, given that it used to be a refuse tip.

The application will be discussed at a meeting at Sheffield Town Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, January 16.