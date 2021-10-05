Horror as mum dies on school run in Sheffield suburb

A Sheffield community is in shock this morning following the death of a mum on the school run in a city suburb.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:16 pm

The woman, who has not yet been named, was involved in a collision close to Phillimore Community School, Darnall, at around 3pm yesterday.

Residents claim the pedestrian was struck by a car which careered into her path after a collision with another car at the crossroads between Eleanor Street, Fitzmaurice Road, Chapelwood Road and Phillimore Road

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.

The Darnall community is in shock today following a collision close to a school