Horror as mum dies on school run in Sheffield suburb
A Sheffield community is in shock this morning following the death of a mum on the school run in a city suburb.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:16 pm
The woman, who has not yet been named, was involved in a collision close to Phillimore Community School, Darnall, at around 3pm yesterday.
Residents claim the pedestrian was struck by a car which careered into her path after a collision with another car at the crossroads between Eleanor Street, Fitzmaurice Road, Chapelwood Road and Phillimore Road
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.